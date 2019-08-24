(CNN) Sure, Labor Day's official job is to honor anyone in the workforce, but it's also America's sayonara to summer. And for everyone who sweatily slogged through July, the hottest month on Earth on record, it can't come soon enough.

Even though Labor Day is still one week out, it's never too early to plan your getaway. And whether you're hauling your family to the beach, a parade or absolutely nowhere, here's what you need to know about what the weather before you knock out one last beach day this Labor Day weekend

Cooler on the East Coast, hotter on the West Coast

Great news for half of the country: It'll probably be cooler than usual for September 2 in the eastern US.

Temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, in particular, could be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees cooler than September's typical first-of-the-month temps. Cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, New York and Boston could see highs in the 70s over Labor Day weekend.