Florida golfer ignores scary alligator strolling next to him

(CNN) In Florida, golfers play by a different set of rules. And one of the rules may or may not include ignoring giant, scary alligators.

Professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty was playing golf at the ChampionsGate Country Club in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon when he had an unexpected run-in with a gator.

"I wasn't too worried," Lafferty told CNN.

"I wakeboard professionally so I'm always in the water and I've kind of been around gators my whole life. There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go."

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Lafferty barely acknowledges the alligator, taking a shot at the same moment it strolls by. He estimated it to be about 7 feet long.

