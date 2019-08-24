The Detroit Zoo plans to be entirely powered by renewable energy by 2021

(CNN) Windmills and solar panels may soon be keeping the lights on in the reptile house, and throughout the Detroit Zoo.

The zoo, located in Detroit's suburb of Royal Oak, says it's shifting to being powered entirely by renewable energy.

"We are announcing today that Detroit Zoo is going to be 100% fully powered by local Michigan-made energy," Scott Carter, the zoo's chief life sciences officer, said in a web video posted by DTE Energy.

The zoo is joining MIGreenPower, which is DTE's program allowing its customers to receive energy from the utility company's renewable sources.

"It's a combination of wind and solar," Ireme Dimitry, a vice president at DTE Power, says in the video.

