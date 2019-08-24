6 people injured in a prison riot in San Diego

(CNN) Six people were injured in a prison riot in San Diego Friday night, according to a Cal Fire spokesman.

The riot took place at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Capt. Thomas Shoots told CNN.

"Approximately 100 inmates were in the yard at the time, but Cal Fire had adequate resources and the situation is stabilized," he said.

It is unclear if all six of the injured are inmates.

All six patients are being evaluated, with 10 ambulances deployed and two of the six were airlifted to receive treatment for serious injuries, Shoots said.

