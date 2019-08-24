An 18-year-old woman won a 100-mile endurance race with a free horse from Craigslist

(CNN) After 16 hours pushing through the world's most rigorous endurance horse race, 18-year-old Sanoma Blakeley and her horse Goober were sprinting all-out under a black sky in California's Gold Rush country.

Neck and neck with them was a three-time winner of the race, Jeremy Reynolds. Blakeley, meanwhile, was striding atop a horse her family found for free on Craigslist.

"He passed me a couple of times in the last four miles," Blakely told CNN. "We were running our horses as fast as they were willing to go."

In the end, Blakeley finished about a horse length in front of her competitor.

After galloping out at 5:15 a.m. near Truckee, California, she and Goober had endured three canyons, multiple river crossings and epic elevation changes while traversing 100 miles on the Western States Trail.

Read More