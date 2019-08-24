Colts QB Andrew Luck, former No. 1 pick, is retiring

(CNN) Quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick in the 2012 NFL draft and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is retiring, the Indianapolis Colts player said Saturday night.

"This is not an easy decision," he told reporters.

Injuries have kept Luck, 29, from playing in the preseason. He was on the Colts' sideline Saturday in street clothes.

His competitor for the starting sport at quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, also did not play in the Colts' game Saturday night.

