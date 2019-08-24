Breaking News

Colts QB Andrew Luck, former No. 1 pick, is retiring

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 10:33 PM ET, Sat August 24, 2019

Andrew Luck has played seven seasons in the NFL.
(CNN)Quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick in the 2012 NFL draft and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is retiring, the Indianapolis Colts player said Saturday night.

"This is not an easy decision," he told reporters.
Injuries have kept Luck, 29, from playing in the preseason. He was on the Colts' sideline Saturday in street clothes.
His competitor for the starting sport at quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, also did not play in the Colts' game Saturday night.
    CNN's Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report