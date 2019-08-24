(CNN)The wait is over.
Frank Lampard can tick his first win as Chelsea head coach off his to-do list after his faith in his young Chelsea squad was rewarded with an away win at Norwich.
The average age of Lampard's starting line-up during an entertaining 3-2 victory was just 25 years and 54 days, Chelsea's youngest Premier League line-up for seven years.
Tammy Abraham scored twice — his first goals for the club he joined at the age of seven — with the 21-year-old's fantastic strike sealing the landmark win for Lampard.
Another academy graduate, Mason Mount, backed up his full debut for the club last week with another goal, his curler into the corner canceling out Todd Cantwell's opener for Norwich.
Abraham had missed the fifth and decisive penalty for Chelsea in the European Super Cup final against Liverpool earlier this month — but former Blues' star Lampard is determined to stick with the homegrown youth that are spearheading his Chelsea attack.
"I'm delighted for them, particularly for Tammy," Lampard told the BBC. "There's a lot of competition up front. I'm not just promoting youth they have to (earn their place) on merit."
Reflecting on his first win since his return to Chelsea as head coach Lampard said: "It feels good. This is a tough place to come but we got what we deserved and we dominated big parts of the game."
As the sun shone on a glorious summer's day, it was an important time for England's young talent to shine too.
England manager Gareth Southgate picks his squad for the next round of Euro 2020 qualifiers Thursday and has plenty to consider after a brilliant display by Chelsea's rising English stars.
Abraham is looking to win his third England cap next month while Mount is pressing to make his international debut by earning another call-up to the England squad.
His next chance could come when England's Euro qualifying campaign continues against Bulgaria on 7 September.