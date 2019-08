Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) Deposed Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir is hoping to be released from jail on bail while he awaits his fate in a corruption trial that has captivated the country.

Bashir, who was ousted in a military coup in April following a lengthy popular uprising, is facing charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

The former Sudanese president has been imprisoned in the same notorious Khartoum jail where generations of political dissidents were held under his three-decade rule.

Two members of his legal team, Ahmed Ibrahim al-Taher and Hashim al-Jaaly, told CNN they would on Sunday submit their request for bail to an appeals judge after the second hearing in the trial concluded the day before. They also plan on submitting a formal request to the judge to compel prison authorities to allow them to meet Bashir.

Some 55 members of his family, including two of his brothers, attended the hearing. When the 75-year-old ex-president entered the courtroom, his relatives broke out into chants of "God is Great."

