William and Kate take budget flight after Harry and Meghan slammed over private jets

London (CNN) Prince William, his wife Catherine and their three children took a budget airline flight on Thursday -- just days after his brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan faced criticism for their use of private jets.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their family on economy airline FlyBe for a flight from Norwich in eastern England to Aberdeen on Scotland's east coast. They were traveling to Queen Elizabeth's summer residence of Balmoral Castle, Reuters news agency reported.

"We were delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family on board one of our flights again, this time when they flew from Norwich to Aberdeen with our franchise partner, Eastern Airways," a FlyBe spokesman told CNN in a statement.

FlyBe declined to tell CNN how much the flight had cost. Prices for that route start at £73 ($89), with a fully flexible fare costing £249 ($303).

Kensington Palace told CNN that it had no comment on the matter.