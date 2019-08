Eggs extracted from the last 2 northern white rhinos may save the species

(CNN) Only beeps from medical monitoring equipment broke the silence as veterinarians harvested eggs from the last two northern white rhinos on the planet.

The pressure was high because it was the first time this procedure had ever been attempted on the species. The stakes are immense, with the future of the northern white rhino on the line.

The team successfully gathered the eggs Thursday from the two female rhinos, who live at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. The outcome was made possible by years of research, testing and practicing the procedure.

"Both the technique and the equipment had to be developed entirely from scratch," Professor Thomas Hildebrandt from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Germany said in a press release . "We were able to harvest a total of 10 oocytes - five from Najin and five from Fatu - showing that both females can still provide eggs and thus help to save these magnificent creatures."

Fatu is surrounded by her keepers and Dr. Stephen Ngulu of Ol Pejeta before the procedure.

The egg extraction is just the one part of a long journey to keep the northern white rhino from becoming extinct.