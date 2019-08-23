Thousands of birds killed in a Montana hailstorm

(CNN) A powerful hailstorm killed or maimed more than 11,000 birds this month at the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area in Montana, officials said.

The storm pounded the area about 35 miles west of Billings on August 11 with 70 mph winds and hail up to 2 inches in diameter. There were reports of smashed windows, vehicle damage and shredded trees

Molt - https://t.co/yoNHhT1TLo pic.twitter.com/gjMCSciDOs — Montana FWP R5 (@MTFWPr5) August 16, 2019

Biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found dead ducks and shorebirds with broken wings, smashed skulls, internal damage and other injuries, the agency said in a statement.

Between 20 and 30 percent of the birds at the lake were killed or injured, and some of the injured birds were not expected to survive, biologist Justin Paugh said in the statement. About 5 percent of ducks and 30 to 40 percent of pelicans and cormorants "show some sign of injury or impaired movement."

The agency said it was monitoring the lake because of concern the rotting bird carcasses could cause botulism or other diseases that could harm the surviving birds.

