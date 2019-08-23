Trump is doing what Obama couldn't
Updated 7:01 AM ET, Fri August 23, 2019
(CNN)Some Democratic voters are looking for a candidate who can restore the optimism of the Obama era.
But what if the progressive champion they're looking for is already sitting in the White House?
Call it the audacity of President Trump: He is bringing more hope and change than Obama ever could.
I know, I know. For some people, this is blasphemy. Yet one of the biggest ironies of Trump's presidency is that he has become a more effective catalyst for progressive social change than Obama.
He has discredited core conservative beliefs, boosted the popularity of left-wing causes and caused millions of Americans to face ugly truths about racism and bigotry that they used to deny.
I never thought I'd say this. As an African-American man, I felt pride when Obama walked into the White House. I loved seeing how devoted he was to his family. I smiled when he broke into an Al Green song onstage. And I blinked away tears when I saw that Oval Office photograph of a five-year-old black boy reaching up to touch Obama's hair just to see if it really felt like his.
And yet I wonder today if I and others drew the wrong lesson from his election. Maybe the deep, systemic changes that so many yearn for couldn't come through his temperate, "No Drama Obama" approach. Maybe real change only comes through chaos and crisis -- Trump's leadership style.
I thought of what Dutch historian Rutger Bregman said when explaining why being a moderate isn't good enough anymore when confronting issues like global warming and the highest level of income inequality since before the Great Depression. These types of challenges are only addressed by people who are first derided as "radical" or "utopian," he said.
"We're now in a time in American history and in world history where we cannot simply afford to be moderate," said Bregman, whose call for the rich to stop dodging taxes at the World Economic Forum at Davos went viral.
"We can't afford to just be tinkering around the edges," he added. "If history teaches us anything is that change never starts in the center. But it always starts on the fringes with people who are first dismissed as crazy and unreasonable and ridiculous."
Change works in even more mysterious ways. Trump is, in some ways, unintentionally doing what Obama was supposed to do.
You can already see this in several areas.
Trump has banished the ghost of Ronald Reagan
When Obama first ran for the Oval Office in 2008, he was widely criticized for saying he wanted to be a transformational president like Ronald Reagan.
Reagan's governing philosophy -- slashing taxes for the wealthy, reducing government regulation, cutting social programs -- has been the dominant political ideology for the last 30 years. Reagan distilled it in one memorable phrase: "Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem."
Some hoped that Obama would be the liberal version of Reagan and restore faith in the federal government. He did marshal government resources to save the nation from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. He also sparked the longest economic expansion in US history.
Obama's cultural impact is also incalculable. A generation of American children grew up thinking there was nothing strange about seeing a man of color in the Oval Office.
And yet Obama seemed to be afflicted by the same political disorder that still paralyzes some Democratic leaders: He was "haunted by the Reagan era." He governed at times more like a Republican. He proposed cutting Social Security to ensure its long-term viability. He reduced government spending. He even included conservative ideas in his signature legislative achievement, Obamacare.
Then Trump came along.
His lesson: Don't fear the Gipper.
He did this first as a candidate when he repudiated some of the core beliefs of Reaganomics. He said he would never cut Social Security "like every other Republican," and vowed to raise taxes on wealthy people, like hedge fund managers. And he won with