Trump is doing what Obama couldn't

(CNN) Some Democratic voters are looking for a candidate who can restore the optimism of the Obama era.

But what if the progressive champion they're looking for is already sitting in the White House?

Call it the audacity of President Trump: He is bringing more hope and change than Obama ever could.

I know, I know. For some people, this is blasphemy. Yet one of the biggest ironies of Trump's presidency is that he has become a more effective catalyst for progressive social change than Obama.

He has discredited core conservative beliefs, boosted the popularity of left-wing causes and caused millions of Americans to face ugly truths about racism and bigotry that they used to deny.