27 people were injured in an incident on a Sacramento train

(CNN) Twenty-seven people have been injured in a light rail train incident late Thursday night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

There were no life-threatening injuries and no fatalities associated with the incident, but 13 people have been transported to two local hospitals, said Capt. Keith Wade during a press briefing.

The incident took place west of the Winter Street light rail station, the fire department said in a tweet.

Earlier reports described the incident as a train collision or derailment, but Wade said the train is still upright and on the track.

Sacramento fire is on scene of what is being described as a train derailment west of the Winter Street light rail station. Total of 22 patients being reported. 2 with moderate injuries/ 20 walking wounded. 15 ambulances on scene for transport. pic.twitter.com/sGX93CnqB2 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 23, 2019

Fifteen ambulances arrived to transport the injured. Eight first responders and 40 firefighters are assisting with the incident, Capt. Wade said in a short video posted on the fire department's Twitter account.

