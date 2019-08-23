Americans lost $143 million in online romance scams last year. That's way more than any other reported fraud

(CNN) Online romance scammers are busy stealing money and hearts across the United States.

The Federal Trade Commission has warned that scams that prey on vulnerable people cost Americans more money than any other fraud reported to the agency last year. More than 21,000 people were conned into sending $143 million in such schemes in 2018 alone, it reported.

And that number has skyrocketed in recent years, with losses that are almost quadruple 2015 figures.

"Reports indicate the scammers are active on dating apps, but also on social media sites that aren't generally used for dating. For example, many people say the scam started with a Facebook message," the FTC says.

