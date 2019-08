2 Nigerian men in California oversaw a romance scam that targeted women worldwide, feds say

(CNN) The Japanese woman and a man claiming to be a US Army captain stationed in Syria started communicating in March 2016 on an international social network.

Within weeks, their relationship grew into an internet romance with the man sending daily emails in English that she translated via Google. The man who called himself Terry Garcia asked for money -- lots of it -- from the woman identified as FK in federal court documents. Over 10 months, she sent him a total of $200,000 -- money she borrowed from friends and relatives to make her love interest happy.

But in reality, Garcia did not exist. It was all an international online scam ran by two Nigerian men in the Los Angeles area with the help of associates in their home country and other nations, federal officials say.

And Thursday, US prosecutors charged 80 people -- mostly Nigerians -- in the widespread conspiracy that defrauded at least $6 million from businesses and vulnerable elderly women. Seventeen people have been arrested in the US so far and federal investigators are trying to track down the rest in Nigeria and other nations.

"We believe this is one of the largest cases of its kind in US history," US Attorney Nick Hanna said.

