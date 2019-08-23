Breaking News

NASA has named a Mars rock after The Rolling Stones

By David Williams, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Fri August 23, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NASA named the rock at the bottom-center of the photo after The Rolling Stones because it rolled when the InSight lander touched down on Mars.
NASA named the rock at the bottom-center of the photo after The Rolling Stones because it rolled when the InSight lander touched down on Mars.

(CNN)The Rolling Stones have received just about every earthly honor in their legendary career, and now they are making rock history on Mars.

NASA has named a rock there after the band. It's the size of a golf ball and was photographed by the InSight lander.
Actor Robert Downey Jr. announced the honor Thursday night before the band's concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The stadium is about three miles from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which runs the Mars InSight mission.
"NASA has given us something we've always dreamed of, our own rock on Mars," singer Mick Jagger told the crowd. "I can't believe it. I want to put it, bring it back and put it on our mantelpiece."
    You're probably wondering why this has happened.
    Read More
    When the InSight lander touched down on the Red Planet on November 26, 2018, its thrusters blew the rock about 3 feet -- making it a rolling stone in the most literal sense.
    It's the farthest NASA has seen a rock roll during a landing on another planet, the space agency said in a news release.
    NASA says the new name isn't official because the International Astronomical Union is in charge of assigning the scientific names of places and objects in the solar system, such as planets, asteroids and locations on other worlds.
    NASA&#39;s InSight lander on Mars
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    InSight recently captured an image of passing clouds on Mars.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    InSight recently captured an image of passing clouds on Mars.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    InSight&#39;s second selfie on Mars reveals dust on the lander.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    InSight's second selfie on Mars reveals dust on the lander.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    InSight placed the SEIS instrument, or seismometer, on the Martian surface on December 19. This is the first seismometer placed on another planet.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    InSight placed the SEIS instrument, or seismometer, on the Martian surface on December 19. This is the first seismometer placed on another planet.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    InSight as seen from space. The craft, its heat shield and its parachute were imaged on December 6 and 11 by the HiRISE camera onboard NASA&#39;s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    InSight as seen from space. The craft, its heat shield and its parachute were imaged on December 6 and 11 by the HiRISE camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    This is NASA InSight&#39;s first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander&#39;s solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    InSight took this image on November 26, 2018, as it was deploying its solar arrays.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    InSight took this image on November 26, 2018, as it was deploying its solar arrays.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    InSight&#39;s first image shortly after landing on the Martian surface on November 26, 2018.This was captured by the lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera, with the dust shield still attached, to show the area in front of the lander.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    InSight's first image shortly after landing on the Martian surface on November 26, 2018.This was captured by the lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera, with the dust shield still attached, to show the area in front of the lander.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    MarCO-B took this images as it approached Mars from about 357,300 miles away, just before InSight landed on Mars.
    Photos: NASA's InSight lander on Mars
    MarCO-B took this images as it approached Mars from about 357,300 miles away, just before InSight landed on Mars.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    This illustration shows the InSight lander as scientists and engineers first pictured how it would look on the Martian surface.