NASA has named a Mars rock after The Rolling Stones

(CNN) The Rolling Stones have received just about every earthly honor in their legendary career, and now they are making rock history on Mars.

NASA has named a rock there after the band. It's the size of a golf ball and was photographed by the InSight lander.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. announced the honor Thursday night before the band's concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The stadium is about three miles from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which runs the Mars InSight mission

The most ambitious crossover announcement in space?@NASAInSight just named "@RollingStones Rock" on Mars in honor of the band. Watch @RobertDowneyJr announce the @NASA news live on stage at the Rose Bowl ahead of tonight's concert. https://t.co/868Gbervw1 #MarsRocks pic.twitter.com/xETMzS0H9y — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 23, 2019

"NASA has given us something we've always dreamed of, our own rock on Mars," singer Mick Jagger told the crowd. "I can't believe it. I want to put it, bring it back and put it on our mantelpiece."

You're probably wondering why this has happened.

