Police search for son after former NFL player and wife killed in small Minnesota town

(CNN) Authorities in Minnesota were searching Friday for the son of former NFL player Barry Bennett after Bennett and his wife were found shot dead at their home in Long Prairie.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office said Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found dead Wednesday by a friend who went to a home after Bennett hadn't returned the friend's texts or calls.

They said the couple's 22-year-old son, Dylan Bennett, is a suspect and is driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Minnesota license plate with the tag number BCK 487.

"Anyone with information on Dylan Bennett's whereabouts is urged to call the Todd County Sheriff's Office ," officials said.

A sheriff's investigator in Todd County filed a complaint in district court accusing Bennett of two counts of second-degree murder without premeditation.

