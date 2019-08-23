Former wife of Atlanta official killed their adult children and then herself, police say

(CNN) A Georgia mother fatally shot the two adult children she had with a City of Atlanta official before killing herself, police and a spokesman for the official said Thursday.

Marsha Edwards, 58; Erin Edwards, 20; and Christopher Edwards Jr., 24, were found inside their Atlanta suburb home Wednesday when police entered, but they were long dead, according to Cobb County Police.

Christopher and Erin died of gunshot wounds, and Marsha died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Marsha Edwards was the ex-wife of Dr. Christopher Edwards, an orthopedic surgeon and the chairman of Atlanta's housing authority.

"Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards, Jr. and Erin Edwards. Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made," Jeff Dickerson, a spokesman for Edwards, said in a statement.

Read More