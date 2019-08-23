Beverly Hills real estate agent accused of burglarizing homes of celebrities including Usher and Adam Lambert

(CNN) A Beverly Hills real estate agent and another man are accused of burglarizing celebrities' homes in Southern California, sometimes during open-house viewings, prosecutors say.

Real estate agent Jason Emil Yaselli and Benjamin Eitan Ackerman have been charged with several crimes, accused of taking more than than $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.

Their alleged victims include musicians Usher and Adam Lambert, as well as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Paul and Dorit Kemsley and former NFL player Shaun Phillips, prosecutors said.

Ackerman, of Beverly Hills, was arrested August 16, and Yaselli was arrested Wednesday.

From December 2016 to August 2018, prosecutors allege, Yaselli encouraged Ackerman to steal luxury items from 14 homes and then sell them to make payments on Yaselli's credit card.

