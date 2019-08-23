London firefighters tackle fire near Grenfell Tower

London (CNN) Firefighters in west London are tackling a fire at an apartment block near Grenfell Tower, where 72 people died in a blaze June 2017, the UK's Press Association (PA) reported on Friday.

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were sent to the scene after reports of smoke coming from a building on Darfield Way in north Kensington, the London Fire Brigade said.

One eyewitness, Danielle Bond, told PA that the fire had reached the sixth floor. "The fire is spreading upwards, don't know what it's like inside but flames are going up the building on one side," she said.