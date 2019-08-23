Anker's latest sale offers lots of ways to charge up your world

In a classic end-of-summer and back-to-school sale, Anker products are deeply discounted on Amazon.

The mobile accessory and smart-home giant, makes portable batteries, mini-projectors, Bluetooth speakers, cords for many devices, fast chargers and wireless charging pads, among others. So we're breaking up our favorite deals by section.

Charging cords

From USB-A to Lightning to USB-C specialty cables, there are plenty of options. And the great news is that all of the Lightning cables are MFi certified, meaning they'll work and play nice with your Apple devices, so you can safely charge your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and any other Lightning device.

Anker Powerline 10-foot Lightning Cable in Black, White or Red ($10.49, originally $15; amazon.com). Use code: ANKER10FT for the discount.

Anker PowerLine II 6-foot USB-C to USB-C in Black or White ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com). Use code: ANKER741 for the discount.

Anker PowerLine+ 6-foot USB-C to USB-C in red ($11.99, originally $15.97; amazon.com). Use code ANKER742 for the discount.

Portable batteries

Anker is a long-standing power in the battery sector, and for good reason. These mobile accessories can give you that extra 25%, 50% or 75% of juice that you need to get through the day. Even better, many of these feature fast charging.

Anker PowerCore 10400 Portable Charger ($24.99, originally $31.99; amazon.com)

Anker PowerCore+ 19000 PD ($69.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Anker PowerCore Slim Portable Charger ($31.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Wireless chargers

From charging stands to pads where you can lay your phone down flat, Anker makes a ton of different kinds of wireless chargers. Some feature fast charging for iPhones at 7.5 watts, while others top out a little higher. You'll find large savings on these.

Anker 10W Max Wireless PowerWave Pad ($11.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com). Use code DB310305 for the discount.

Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand ($12.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com) Use code IWSTQM9B for the discount.

Anker 10W Wireless Charging Pad ($12.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com) Use code SDQH2512 for the discount).

Other gadgets

While Anker's main category is definitely power, you can also save on wireless earbuds, a Eufy security camera, a Nebular projector and even Bluetooth speakers.

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 Hub ($34.99, originally $45.99; amazon.com). Use code ANKERC346 for the discount.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy ($11.49, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Anker PowerPort Strip 3 ($18.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Anker Sounbuds Slim+ Bluetooth Headphones ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Anker Souncore Motion B ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Anker Souncore Motion Q ($31.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Anker Souncore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Nebula Mars II Pro Projector ($479.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

Eufy Security eufyCam E ($149.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com). Use code EUFY49CM for the discount.

Eufy RoboVac 11S Max ($199.99, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.