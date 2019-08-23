Rescuers search for missing people after Indonesian ferry catches fire

(CNN) Rescuers are continuing to search for missing passengers who were on board an Indonesian ferry that caught fire and sank Thursday evening.

The MV Santika Nusantara was crossing from Surabaya on the island of Java to Banjarmasin on Borneo when the fire began, according to state media Antara.

Antara said 143 people were rescued, but it remains unclear how many are still missing.

Tholib Vatelehan, spokesman for the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency, told Antara that the ferry's manifest listed only 111 passengers, a total already surpassed by the people rescued. "Thus, a lack of clarity still exists on the exact count of passengers the MV Santika Nusantara had onboard," Vatelehan said.

Search and rescue operations continued Friday in the hope of finding any passengers still afloat, Antara reported.