(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- David Koch, billionaire donor and major contributor to Republican and conservative causes, died at 79. -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been treated for pancreatic cancer in New York City, the Supreme Court announced.

-- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the economy's growing turbulence but stopped short of indicating next moves on interest rates during an annual economic symposium in Wyoming.

-- A woman sent her online admirer $200,000 -- but he didn't exist. Prosecutors say it's one of the largest romance scams worldwide.

-- An Arizona mom left her infant in a hot car. "How do you forget your baby?" she says upon arrest, police bodycam shows.