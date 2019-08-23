(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- David Koch, billionaire donor and major contributor to Republican and conservative causes, died at 79.
-- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been treated for pancreatic cancer in New York City, the Supreme Court announced.
-- China announced plans to impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods as a trade war intensifies. President Trump responded in a series of tweets ordering US companies to start looking for alternatives to China.
-- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the economy's growing turbulence but stopped short of indicating next moves on interest rates during an annual economic symposium in Wyoming.
-- A woman sent her online admirer $200,000 -- but he didn't exist. Prosecutors say it's one of the largest romance scams worldwide.
-- An Arizona mom left her infant in a hot car. "How do you forget your baby?" she says upon arrest, police bodycam shows.
-- The internet is clamoring to adopt this 26-pound tabby cat after the "genuinely big boned" feline went viral.
-- If you haven't already heard, Taylor Swift released a new album, "Lover." Don't be surprised when you hear Idris Elba and James Corden on it.
-- Remember that iconic poster for the Oscar-winning 1999 movie "American Beauty?" It's not quite what you probably thought it was.