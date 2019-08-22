Breaking News

The week in 23 photos

Updated 9:58 PM ET, Thu August 22, 2019

Icebergs float in the water as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland, on Friday, August 16. US President Donald Trump confirmed his interest in buying the world's largest island from Denmark, but the territory's government tweeted that "Greenland is not for sale."
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during an impromptu news conference on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, August 21. Trump answered questions for nearly an hour before departing for a speech in Kentucky.
This aerial photo, taken on Wednesday, August 21, shows a deforested area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Brazil. Fires are raging at a record rate in the Amazon, and scientists warn that it could strike a devastating blow to the fight against climate change.
A pelican catches a fish at St. James's Park in London on Wednesday, August 21.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, right, looks at Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini while addressing the Senate in Rome on Tuesday, August 20. In his hourlong speech, Conte launched a scathing attack on Salvini, who earlier this month pushed for new elections and is thought to be vying for Conte's job. Conte later resigned, effectively averting a no-confidence vote tabled by Salvini.
A damaged stage is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, after a suicide bomber targeted a wedding on Saturday, August 17. The attack killed 63 people and wounded 182, said a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry. ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Reed Elliotte, 9, wears an American-themed suit as President Donald Trump addresses a veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, August 21.
Part of the Titanic wreckage is seen in this image taken from video and released this past week. The shipwreck was recently visited by divers for the first time in 14 years. A team captured 4K video footage with specially adapted cameras.
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin of his wife, Margie Reckard, on Saturday, August 17. Reckard was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month. Basco initially thought no one would show up for his wife's visitation service. The couple had no relatives in the area. But hundreds of people who didn't even know them came to the service to pay their respects.
George Buss, dressed as former US President Abraham Lincoln, speeds past Illinois state troopers as they ride a giant slide at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 18.