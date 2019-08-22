US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during an impromptu news conference on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, August 21. Trump answered questions for nearly an hour before departing for a speech in Kentucky.
Photos:The week in 23 photos
This aerial photo, taken on Wednesday, August 21, shows a deforested area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Brazil. Fires are raging at a record rate in the Amazon, and scientists warn that it could strike a devastating blow to the fight against climate change.
A pelican catches a fish at St. James's Park in London on Wednesday, August 21.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, right, looks at Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini while addressing the Senate in Rome on Tuesday, August 20. In his hourlong speech, Conte launched a scathing attack on Salvini, who earlier this month pushed for new elections and is thought to be vying for Conte's job. Conte later resigned, effectively averting a no-confidence vote tabled by Salvini.
A damaged stage is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, after a suicide bomber targeted a wedding on Saturday, August 17. The attack killed 63 people and wounded 182, said a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry. ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Reed Elliotte, 9, wears an American-themed suit as President Donald Trump addresses a veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, August 21.
Part of the Titanic wreckage is seen in this image taken from video and released this past week. The shipwreck was recently visited by divers for the first time in 14 years. A team captured 4K video footage with specially adapted cameras.