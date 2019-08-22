Post office to be named for man who saved people during mass shooting

(CNN) On May 31, a disgruntled employee opened fire at Virginia Beach municipal center, and now a man who was hailed a hero for saving lives in the mass shooting has been honored.

"Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth will never forget Keith Cox's courageous efforts to save his fellow Virginians," Luria said. "The post office building will serve as a permanent reminder of his bravery and sacrifice. It's an honor to recognize a true community hero."

The post office, now unnamed, will be called the Ryan Keith Cox Post Office Building.