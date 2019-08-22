New York man crushed to death by elevator at apartment building

(CNN) A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a elevator at a New York high-rise on Thursday, police said.

The man was pinned by the elevator between the basement and first floor of the building on Third Avenue on the East Side of Manhattan, according to Det. Sophia Mason, a police spokeswoman.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene after a 911 call, Mason said.

Police said the man appeared to be leaving the elevator at the first floor when it plunged and pinned him between floors.

His identification was not released pending notification of his family, Mason said. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

Read More