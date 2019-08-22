New England Patriots' Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine charge

(CNN) New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a felony charge of cocaine possession, court documents show.

Chung, 32, a veteran of 10 NFL seasons who won three Super Bowl with the Patriots, was indicted on August 8 for possession of a controlled drug, according to a court filing by Belknap County Attorney's office.

The charge stems from a June 25 incident in Meredith, New Hampshire, when "Chung did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled drug cocaine," according to court documents.

Chung is to be arraigned Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia. There was no comment from the prosecutor's office.

The Patriots, in a statement, said the team "will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."

