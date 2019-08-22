KFC reignites the fast food wars with mac and cheese bowls

(CNN) The chicken sandwich war is over. The latest fast food feud is all about mac and cheese.

Just weeks after Chick-fil-A rolled out its new mac and cheese side, KFC is debuting a new mac and cheese of its own -- but not as a side dish.

KFC is topping its classic mac and cheese side dish with its popcorn chicken to make a bowl of, well, cheesy chicken. Those familiar with KFC's offerings know the mac and cheese bowl is a riff off their original Famous Bowls. Rather than mashed potatoes and gravy, they're serving regular and Nashville hot sauce-coated popcorn chicken over mac and cheese.

Earlier this week, Popeyes' announcement of a new chicken sandwich ignited the Great Chicken Sandwich War, which was really just fast food brands arguing on Twitter over who has the best sandwich. KFC was oddly quiet during the brawl, and this announcement may explain why.

KFC isn't the only fast food chain turning its attention to mac and cheese. The mac and cheese side dish is Chick-fil-A's first new permanent side on the menu since 2017. Boston Market already chimed in with their thoughts on the dish, implying theirs is superior.

