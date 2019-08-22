Seven Hawaiian Airlines passengers taken to hospital after smoke in the cabin forces plane evacuation

(CNN) Seven passengers were taken to hospitals when a Hawaiian Airlines flight landed in Honolulu on Thursday morning with smoke in the cabin and cargo hold, officials said.

The passengers had "smoke-related symptoms," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.

The smoke buildup happened because oil was leaking "onto hot parts of the plane's engine and air conditioning pressurization system," according to a statement released by the airline, which blamed the leak on a failed seal.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Fire Chief Glenn Mitchell described the passengers' injuries as "minor respiratory" in nature. The seven injured were five adults and two children, airline Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said.

The flight from Oakland, California, made its emergency landing around 11:30 a.m. HT. The other 177 passengers and the seven crew members were bused to the terminal.

