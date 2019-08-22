Seven Hawaiian Airlines passengers taken to hospital after smoke in the cabin forces plane evacuation

(CNN) Seven passengers were taken to hospitals when a Hawaiian Airlines flight landed in Honolulu on Thursday with smoke in the cabin and cargo hold, officials said.

The passengers had "smoke-related symptoms," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Fire Chief Glenn Mitchell described their injuries as "minor respiratory" in nature. The seven injured were five adults and two children, Chief Operating Officer Jon Snook said.

The other 177 passengers and the seven crew members were bused to the terminal.

The airline has not found the source of the smoke or found evidence of a fire, Snook said.

Read More