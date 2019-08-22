Breaking News

Seven Hawaiian Airlines passengers taken to hospital after smoke in the cabin forces plane evacuation

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 7:48 PM ET, Thu August 22, 2019

There were 191 people on the flight from California to Hawaii.
(CNN)Seven passengers were taken to hospitals when a Hawaiian Airlines flight landed in Honolulu on Thursday with smoke in the cabin and cargo hold, officials said.

The passengers had "smoke-related symptoms," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.
The other 177 passengers and the seven crew members were bussed to the terminal.
"We sincerely apologize to our passengers for this incident and thank them for their cooperation in the evacuation," the airline statement said.
    The flight from Oakland, California, made its emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 11:30 HT.
    The crew deployed the plane's emergency slides for the evacuation.

    CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.