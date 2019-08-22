George Washington Bridge closed because of suspicious package

New York (CNN) The upper and lower levels of the George Washington Bridge were closed in both directions Thursday night due to a suspicious package, a spokesman from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CNN.

The upper level was closed around 9:30 p.m., and the lower level was closed around 10:20 p.m., according to CNN affiliate WPIX

The lower level of the George Washington Bridge was later reopened in both directions, according to a tweet from the bridge's official account.

The upper level remains closed in both directions as authorities investigate the suspicious package.

This is a developing story, more to come.