Breaking News

George Washington Bridge closed because of suspicious package

By Rob Frehse, CNN

Updated 11:06 PM ET, Thu August 22, 2019

The upper level of the George Washington Bridge is closed in both directions due to a suspicious package, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey tells CNN.
New York (CNN)The upper and lower levels of the George Washington Bridge were closed in both directions Thursday night due to a suspicious package, a spokesman from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CNN.

The upper level was closed around 9:30 p.m., and the lower level was closed around 10:20 p.m., according to CNN affiliate WPIX.
The lower level of the George Washington Bridge was later reopened in both directions, according to a tweet from the bridge's official account.
The upper level remains closed in both directions as authorities investigate the suspicious package.
    This is a developing story, more to come.