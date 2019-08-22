This Fortnite scam could hold your computer files ransom. Here's how

(CNN) If you're an avid Fortnite player, your computer may be in danger.

Cyren, a cybersecurity firm, has discovered that a free game hack tool -- "Syrk" -- is actually ransomware in disguise. So, basically, anyone who downloads it is putting their computer -- and all its files -- at risk.

"Syrk" masquerades as a cheat tool for the game, promising to help players' aim when shooting. It also gives users "ESP," allowing them to know the locations of other players.

But its actual purpose is much scarier, Cyren says.

When downloaded, the ransomware will first disable any malware defenses set up on the user's PC. It then will attempt to encrypt and then delete files in the Pictures, Desktop and Documents folders, deleting a batch of files every two hours.

Read More