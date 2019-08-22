The Coast Guard will stop searching at sundown for two firefighters who went missing in Florida waters

(CNN) The US Coast Guard says it will stop searching at sundown Thursday for two firefighters who have been missing off the coast of Florida for almost a week.

The two men, Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, have not been seen since beginning a fishing trip in Port Canaveral last Friday, according to US Coast Guard Sector Commander Mark Vlaun.

Help Find Them! Fund to help find FFs McCluney and Walker. Due to the amount of people wanting to help in the search efforts for Firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker. We have set up this link so donations can be achieved online. https://t.co/He69fvmKmM pic.twitter.com/aGoPYbLHNP — Jax Firefighters (@jaff122) August 18, 2019

McCluney, of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, and Walker, of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue in Virginia, were last seen Friday morning on surveillance video, according to the Coast Guard. They launched their boat into the water from the 300 Christopher Columbus ramp and were destined for 8A Reef, an offshore fishing spot.

When the two firefighters failed to return home Friday evening, family members contacted the Coast Guard.

By Monday morning, Coast Guard boats and planes had already scoured an estimated 24,000 square miles -- as far north as the Georgia coast -- trying to locate the missing fishermen.

