Woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond while learning how to find diamonds

(CNN) A Texas woman was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds. Then she found one right where she was sitting.

They'd been at the park for about an hour, when she decided to take a break at the base of a hill. She fired up the YouTube video and started watching.

The park allows its visitors to search for diamonds in a designated 37.5-acre area.

For a second, she glanced over to check on her child before returning to the video. That's when she saw it: a yellow diamond, sticking out among the other rocks.

Read More