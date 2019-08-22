An 8-year-old-boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado. The animal is still on the loose

(CNN) An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in a mountain lion attack in a Colorado backyard, wildlife officials said Thursday

The boy was attacked Wednesday night in Bailey, located southwest of Denver, as he and his brother played in the yard, the Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in a news release.

We can confirm this is a mountain lion attack on a young boy. Wildlife officers are searching the scene. A dog team has been called in to help search the area for the mountain lion & because of that Bailey residents are asked to please keep their pets indoors. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019

Wildlife officers set a trap for the mountain lion and deployed a team of dogs to try to locate the animal. The dogs searched the area for about two hours but couldn't pick up the lion's scent to track it, wildlife officials said.

"Wildlife officers will be making every effort to locate the mountain lion from this attack on Thursday to ensure the safety of the public," the release said.

Wildlife officers set a trap near the scene of the mountain lion attack in Bailey, Colo., Wednesday evening. A dog team was also used overnight trying to track down the mountain lion from the attack. Efforts are ongoing Thursday to locate the mountain lion. pic.twitter.com/OBWr2efQj2 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019

Wildlife officials said the brothers were playing outside on the trampoline when the 8-year-old heard a friend calling him from the neighbor's house. The lion attacked the child and bit him on his head as he ran to visit the friend, officials said.

