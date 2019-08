10 people walk away uninjured from a small plane crash in Oroville, California

(CNN) A small jet crashed during takeoff at the Oroville Municipal Airport in California shortly before noon on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

All 10 people who were aboard walked away from the burning wreck uninjured, authorities said.

A small jet burst into flames after aborting take-off.

The aircraft was a twin-engine Cessna Citation -- the same model as the plane that crashed last week with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family aboard. After it slid off the end of the runway in Elizabethton, Tennessee, that charter jet landed on the grass and caught fire.

The FAA said it's not known why the pilot of the plane that crashed Wednesday aborted takeoff. The aircraft, which never fully lifted off the ground, was headed to Portland International Airport in Oregon.

The Cessna Citation is made by Textron Aviation Inc. , which manufactures general, business and military aircraft. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Another view of the burning wreck in Oroville, California.

