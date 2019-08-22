Breaking News

Andrea Zamperoni, chef at renowned New York restaurant, found dead

By Madeleine Thompson, CNN

Updated 6:31 PM ET, Thu August 22, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Andrea Zamperoni had been reported missing after he didn&#39;t report for work as the head chef at Cipriani Dolce in Grand Central on August 19, 2019.
Andrea Zamperoni had been reported missing after he didn't report for work as the head chef at Cipriani Dolce in Grand Central on August 19, 2019.

(CNN)Chef Andrea Zamperoni, who was reported missing on Monday, was found deceased on Wednesday by the New York Police Department. Zamperoni was head chef at Cipriani Dolci, a Venetian restaurant inside New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

In a statement, the NYPD said the 33-year-old's body was discovered in a building in Queens and that the cause of death remains under investigation.
Stefania Girombelli, a spokeswoman for Cipriani Dolci, provided a statement confirming Zamperoni's death. "Andrea was a responsible, good-hearted, kind and very hard-working individual who will be deeply missed by all of us," the statement read. "His brother is overcome with grief and regrets he will not be available to provide any comments."
The NYPD continues to investigate the incident.