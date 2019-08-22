Andrea Zamperoni, chef at renowned New York restaurant, found dead

(CNN) Chef Andrea Zamperoni, who was reported missing on Monday, was found deceased on Wednesday by the New York Police Department. Zamperoni was head chef at Cipriani Dolci, a Venetian restaurant inside New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

In a statement, the NYPD said the 33-year-old's body was discovered in a building in Queens and that the cause of death remains under investigation.

Stefania Girombelli, a spokeswoman for Cipriani Dolci, provided a statement confirming Zamperoni's death. "Andrea was a responsible, good-hearted, kind and very hard-working individual who will be deeply missed by all of us," the statement read. "His brother is overcome with grief and regrets he will not be available to provide any comments."

The NYPD continues to investigate the incident.