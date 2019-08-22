Former Ghana international and 'fan favorite' Junior Agogo dies at 40

(CNN)A former international footballer for Ghana and a number of English football clubs has died at the age of 40.
Junior Agogo, played 27 times for Ghana's national team, scoring 11 goals. In 2008 he scored the winning goal as Ghana beat Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, though the Black Stars were then beaten in the semifinals by Cameroon.
However, in the tournament's third place match Agogo also scored in Ghana's 4-2 win over the Ivory Coast.
The striker's career was dominated by spells in England -- notably with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers -- but he also played football in Cyprus, Scotland and the US.
Agogo reportedly suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards.
He began his career at Sheffield Wednesday but only made two Premier League appearances for the Owls.
Agogo went on to join and flourish at Bristol Rovers in 2003, where he scored 41 goals in 126 appearances.
His former clubs turned to social media to show their respect.
Agogo joined Nottingham Forest in 2006 and quickly won over the hearts of fans at the City Ground.
He played a leading role in the club's 2007-2008 league campaign, helping Forest win promotion to the Championship -- English football's second tier -- according to one fan.
Harry Cunliffe, who has followed Nottingham Forest his entire life, told CNN Sport "everyone loved" Agogo, describing the forward as a "fan favorite."
His partnership with "Nathan Tyson fired Forest back to the Championship in some of the club's darkest days," added Cunliffe.
Nottingham Forest said their thoughts were with Junior's friends and family at this "sad time."