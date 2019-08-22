Why Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah have all trained in Dubai

Photos: Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on January 9, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. They're just a few of the elite athletes to train at the NAS complex. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Five-time world footballer of the year Cristiano Ronaldo of Serie A club Juventus checks out the NAS gym in the company of the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. 4 January.

Photos: Manchester United's Paul Pogba in a training session at the complex. Warm-weather training is one of the major uses of the NAS for European teams. Manchester United have visited in consecutive winters. Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund have also spent time here in recent years.

Photos: Mo Salah, Liverpool forward and reigning African footballer of the year, enjoys a relaxed session in one of the indoor arenas on 18 July.

Photos: The NAS complex accommodates a wide variety of sportspeople. UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov visited with his family on 15 February.

Photos: Jack Grealish, a midfielder for Premier League Aston Villa, works on a rehabilitation program at the NAS sports complex, 12 January.

Photos: Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps in the cryotherapy chamber - extreme cold that aids recovery. 11 January, 2018.

Photos: The Australian cricket team going through their final tests and preparations on 17 March, ahead of the World Cup in England.