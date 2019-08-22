'Practical Magic' prequel is exactly right in the age of Trump

Breena Kerr is a freelance journalist who writes about culture, entertainment, travel, science, and current affairs. Her work has been featured by The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, the BBC, Rolling Stone and many others. The views expressed here are hers. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) "Practical Magic" has been a staple film of the witch movie genre since it came out in 1998, and fans rejoiced this week when HBO Max, the soon-to-be-launched streaming service, announced that it had greenlit a TV pilot of the film's prequel, "Rules of Magic."

Breena Kerr

Stories about witches are still trendy, and with good reason. We live in an era of existential uncertainty and underdog heroes give us glimmers of hope. Looking back at the fan favorite, "Practical Magic" worked in its era, but by today's standards, it plays things small. I'm hoping that "Rules of Magic" can inspire us in ways the original film adaptation didn't, without losing the sense of whimsey and wonder.

"Rules of Magic," based on the Alice Hoffman book of (almost) the same name, will be set in 1960s New York City, when the adult aunts from "Practical Magic," also based on a Hoffman book, are in their youth, according to a statement from HBO Max. Franny, Jet, and Vincent Owens (the brother we didn't meet in "Practical Magic") "wrestle with the 'abnormalities'" of their untapped gifts, the statement said. But eventually, it is revealed that they are, always have been, and always will be, witches.

The story has been described as "an aspirational journey towards self-discovery and self-acceptance," where the characters will "contend with grief, war, bigotry and dark magic, not to mention a centuries-old curse designed to keep them away from love." It's a tantalizing promise, one that's edgier than the 1998 movie that viewers have already seen.

When I heard the announcement for "Rules of Magic," I went back and watched the 1998 film, hoping to get a hint of what the TV series (if it's picked up) might have in store. What I found was a movie that, while charming and occasionally progressive in a passively pop-y, feminist kind of way, hasn't aged well.

Read More