Listeria outbreak infects 175 people during peak tourist season in Spain

(CNN) Spain's health ministry has issued an international health warning over a listeria outbreak that has infected 175 people.

The bacteria was detected in a processed meat product manufactured in the city of Seville, in the southern region of Andalucia, according to an alert published Tuesday.

Listeria is a common bacteria that causes listeriosis, an infection that mainly affects the elderly, pregnant women, newborns and people with weakened immune systems. In the US, an estimated 1,600 people become seriously ill each year, and about 16% of those illnesses result in death.

A total 175 cases were confirmed Thursday, of which 161 were detected in Andalucia, according to a statement from the ministry.

"My priority is to avoid the spread of the outbreak," said Spain's acting health minister María Luisa Carcedo, in a video watched by CNN.

