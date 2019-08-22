Breaking News

-- The Amazon rainforest is burning at an unprecedented rate. And while humans are to blame, we should also worry because the forest produces about one fifth of the world's oxygen.
-- Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders becomes the latest ex-Trump official to join Fox News.
-- Divers visited the Titanic for the first time in 14 years and found that the ocean is completely devouring the shipwreck.
    -- Walmart, a longtime seller of firearms, is reevaluating its position on guns.
    -- A father in California came home to find his children dead in the garage. Police say his wife is the suspect.
    -- Taylor Swift wasn't happy when entertainment mogul Scooter Braun purchased the rights to her old songs. Now it sounds like she plans to re-record them.
      -- Apple warns not to keep its new credit card by leather. Or denim. Or loose change.
      -- For the first time ever, Kim Kardashian West managed to snap all of her children in a single photo posted to social media.