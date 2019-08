New Orleans inspected a drainage tunnel after a recent flood. Officials found at least one car inside.

(CNN) There's at least one entire car sitting in a drainage tunnel in New Orleans.

That was a surprise find announced Tuesday, after inspectors from the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans sent an amphibious vehicle with a camera into an underground canal in the middle of the city.

Last month water flowed out over the top of the city's Lafitte Canal during a heavy rainstorm. Delving into possible reasons for the flooding, inspectors sent the camera down to take a look.

They found debris strewn all about, including an "overturned car partially blocking the flow of water," according to a press release.

New Orleans floods frequently for a host of reasons , including being built on low ground, soil issues, and rising tides caused by the global climate crisis.

