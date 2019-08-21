Former VA doctor is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 3 patients

(CNN) A former doctor at an Arkansas veterans hospital has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths of three patients.

Robert Morris Levy, a pathologist, entered false and misleading diagnoses into the medical records of patients in his care, contributing to the death of three of them, according to a criminal indictment. In one case, the indictment says, a patient died of prostate cancer after Levy had concluded that test results showed the patient did not have cancer.

Levy had been the Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medical Services at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks since 2005, according to a Department of Justice news release. He was fired in 2018.

In a statement made before Levy was charged, Kelvin Parks, director of the Fayetteville VA medical center, offered his "sincerest apology to the Veterans and family members negatively impacted by this now-fired former employee," the Washington Post reported.

According to the indictment, Levy not only entered false or misleading diagnoses into patient records, on two occasions, he falsified entries to indicate that another pathologist had agreed with his diagnosis.

