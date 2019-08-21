A longtime school bus driver was laid to rest in a special casket: a school bus

(CNN) David Wright was a bus driver for almost 50 years, and almost everyone in Lebanon, Tennessee knew him.

Families going back three generations had ridden his bus , and he was beloved in the city -- dubbed a "Lebanon legend," according to Bart Barker of Wilson County Schools.

When Wright died on August 13 at the age of 76, his passing shook the community. Just a few weeks earlier, Wilson County Schools had named their transportation department after him.

So his son, Calvin, and grandkids decided to send him off in the best way: in a school bus casket.

David Wright, left, stands with Jerry Partlow, transportation director for Wilson County Schools during the ceremony honoring the renaming of the school district's transportation department in Wright's honor.

It was only fitting, Calvin told CNN.

